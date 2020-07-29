Resources are going to be scarce in the coming few years due to a possible recession, especially when it comes to state government. We need to throw every dollar we have at combating the virus and the devastating economic impact. That is why the biggest benefit of implementing Automatic Voter Registration is the savings created by its efficiencies. We can spend those savings on public health efforts to combat the coronavirus, including the many efforts that have to be undertaken to ensure that our polling places are safe and healthy places for people to participate in our democracy.