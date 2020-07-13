The Pennsylvania Democratic Party and a group of Democratic politicians of color have filed a lawsuit in state court to loosen some rules on voting for November, including extending mail ballot deadlines.
They say they want to counter a recent suit by the national GOP and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that seeks to bar pandemic-related temporary changes put in place for the June primaries.
The Democrats’ lawsuit are asking Commonwealth Court to:
- explicitly allow counties to collect mail ballots at drop boxes, pop-up drop-off locations, or other sites;
- extend the mail ballot deadline so ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted;
- require counties to give voters a chance to fix mistakes on their mail ballots;
- count mail ballots missing the internal “secrecy envelope” meant to protect the vote from being seen as it is processed;
- and uphold the current requirement that voters can only serve as poll watchers in the county in which they live.
“The Primary election showed us that counties need to be creative in handling the challenges presented by the massive influx of mail-in ballot [and] the challenges of COVID-19,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed Friday.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, ordered mail ballots be counted as long as they were postmarked by the June 2 primary, and permitted counties to use unattended drop boxes to receive ballots, among other changes. Trump and his allies argue mail voting is susceptible to fraud.
In addition to the state Democratic Party, the plaintiffs are 15 politicians of color, both currently in office and those running for election. They include Philadelphia’s U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, State Sen. Tony Williams, State Sen. Sharif Street, State Sen. Art Haywood, State Rep. Jordan Harris, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald, and auditor general nominee Nina Ahmad, among others. The defendants are secretary of state Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who runs the office overseeing elections in the state, and all 67 county boards of elections.
The lawsuit comes less than two weeks after the RNC and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign sued Pennsylvania over how mail ballots are collected and counted. That suit asks a federal court to block the use of mail ballot drop boxes, order counties to not count “naked ballots” missing their secrecy envelopes, and to allow voters to serve as poll watchers regardless of where they live, as now required.
“The RNC and Trump reelection campaign’s efforts to undermine mail-in voting in Pennsylvania is a direct attack on communities across the commonwealth and American democracy,” Street said in a statement.
Rules governing how votes are cast and which ballots are counted can shape election results, especially in a battleground state like Pennsylvania, which Trump won in 2016 by just 44,000 votes, fewer than 1% of those cast. Reflecting that reality, election litigation is on the rise across the country, including in Pennsylvania, as parties and advocacy groups fight over how the November election should be run.
Much of the litigation focuses on adaptations to the coronavirus pandemic, as many voters prefer to vote by mail instead of in person. In addition, loosening a restrictive absentee voting system to allow any voter to use a mail ballot without an approved reason.
But voting by mail has become a charged subject, with Trump raising unsubstantiated claims of fraud and invoking conspiracy theories about foreign interference with mail voting.
Studies have shown voting by mail generally does not benefit one party over the other, but the issue has become highly partisan. In Pennsylvania’s June 2 primary, most Democrats voted by mail while most Republicans voted in person.