As a longtime retail and fast food worker at big companies like Burger King, Wawa and Target, and as a member of One Pennsylvania, a statewide grassroots community organization dedicated to change in social and economic justice, I know firsthand the need for a permanent Department of Labor in Philadelphia. Time and time again, workers like me see our employers violating our rights but do not know where to turn. We know that reporting the issue to corporate will yield dismissive responses at best or retaliation in the form of cut hours or job loss at worst. Turning the Mayor’s Office of Labor into a permanent Department of Labor will ensure it has the resources and stability to more powerfully enforce the important labor laws that groups like One Pennsylvania have fought for and won.