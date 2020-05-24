The race in the 17th, covering parts Montgomery and Delaware Counties, is less about ideas and more about incumbent Senator Daylin Leach. This board has concerns about the results of an investigation commissioned by Senate Democrats into allegations of troubling behavior. The report from the investigation did not find any conduct that met the bar for legal workplace harassment, and Leach, 58, has claimed it exonerated him. But the report nonetheless found that Leach “engaged in joking and humor that was immature and unprofessional,” some of it “unquestionably sexual in nature," and that “jokes with a sexual context...have the potential to create a hostile work environment.” (Leach has sued this newspaper based upon its reporting related to the investigation. The editorial board operates independently from the newsroom and the suit has no bearing on our endorsement process.)