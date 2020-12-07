It would be a waste, and a gamble, to miss the teachable moment from the rise of ransomware attacks. Integrating cybersecurity into education is essential for current and future generations. Children are vulnerable from the moment they create their first password. It’s incumbent on educators and parents to teach them early on to protect themselves and the computer systems they access. Baltimore’s attack is sure to have successors. Teaching kids and their families about online security from the first keystroke can minimize the costs of cyberattacks and the invasions of privacy.