It would be unfair for local taxpayers to solely fund these services if they’re sharing the benefits with others. Odds are that if the taxpayers at-large had to shoulder the full burden (a huge expense that other non-resort towns have), the municipal tax rates would rise so much that the resort towns would become less affordable. Many new home buyers would look elsewhere and there would be fewer residents and second homeowners. In turn, all of this would have a direct, negative effect on the local economy which is already seasonal and not year-round like non-resort towns. The negative effects would trickle down to the State and create a tremendous drain on billions of dollars New Jersey realizes in sales tax paid by tourists and visitors to its shore towns.