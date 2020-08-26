The OIG report reveals, in great detail, how the relocation of SLA to Ben Franklin was botched from the beginning. Construction costs increased almost immediately; the initial $10 million price tag ballooned to over $50 million at completion. Concerns raised by parents, staff and principals of both schools were largely ignored. Parents from both schools predicted that the safety of the Ben Franklin students would be jeopardized if they had to remain in the building during the entire year of construction. District staff, however, “failed, at multiple junctures, to appreciate these missteps, heed concerns about the conditions created at the outset and during the construction, and to plan for a contingency in the event that the project could not be completed on time.”