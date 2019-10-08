The School District has broken our trust and someone needs to be held accountable. Dr. Hite and other District officials did a poor job communicating with students and parents about these issues. As students, we feel have been consistently lied to about deadlines for construction and gone to school in an active construction site. For Ben Franklin students, it’s been more than a year. We believe the School District rushed this project and because of that, there are now more than 1,000 students without a safe space to learn.