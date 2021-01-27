While Biden didn’t earn my vote, he can still earn my support—by making changes. Though Biden has recently received some praise for creating a seemingly inclusive cabinet, he has made missteps. On a call with Black leaders where NAACP President Derrick Johnson warned Biden against picking Tom Vilsack to Secretary of Agriculture, Biden scolded the group, saying “Let’s get something straight, you shouldn’t be disappointed” and proclaiming he has done “more than anybody else has done so far” to diversify his team. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the African-American House majority whip who all but handed the Democratic primary to Biden with his endorsement ahead of the South Carolina primary, offered this critique of cabinet selections in November: “I want to see where the process leads to, what it produces. But so far it’s not good.”