Four years ago, a week after the inauguration, in an ominous sign of what was to come, former President Trump set the stage for his nativist agenda and issued the Muslim ban. I joined other city officials and thousands at the Philadelphia International Airport in solidarity with the immigrants targeted by the ban. I knew right then that the City would have to step up to fight against this hate, but I also saw the sea of people and retained faint glimmers of hope. And now that hope is justified. I hope that we will never have any more airport protests and that this will mark the beginning of a partnership between the Biden Administration and cities to restore America to its role as a welcoming and inclusive nation.