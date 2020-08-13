I know, however, that not all of us are that lucky. Sometimes we grow so used to feeling tired, empty, and run down, that we don’t realize how great the need to care for ourselves is. I am reminded of Erica Garner, the young grief-stricken daughter of Eric Garner, who reluctantly transformed herself into an activist after her father was killed by police. She died at the age of 27 from not one but two heart attacks suffered within months of each other. She was a leader and activist for change, and the world would have benefited greatly from having her voice and passion at the helm of our collective evolution as a society. Now it never will. I am reminded that what happened to Erica could have happened to me.