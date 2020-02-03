It’s important to note that the legal system might foreclose on this possibility, even if the party system doesn’t have the quality controls. If Henon or Johnson were sentenced to prison, they may not be able to participate in a ward vote on a nominee. If they get probation, it’s possible. In one case from 2011 though, a judge stripped ward leader Carlo Matos of that position during his probation after serving prison time for a felony conviction. But it’s not unthinkable that there could be a window for a speedy ward vote on a new nominee. Kathleen Kane, for example, was convicted but out of custody on appeal for over a year and a half.