Johnson is a carpetbagger in Thursday’s national elections, following a time-honored British tradition of seeking office far from home. Unlike the United States, Britain has no residency requirements for candidates, and often little pretense that candidates understand local issues.

Here, many candidates have jumped from seat to seat or have been parachuted into distant districts by the political parties’ central offices in London.

Voters usually accept it, and rarely does the phenomenon become a campaign issue in national races.

“Most people don’t know who their local MP [member of Parliament] is and could care less,” said Patrick Dunleavy, professor of political science and public policy at the London School of Economics. "They’re voting for the party. "

Out on the hustings, that was clear from many of Johnson’s 70,000 would-be constituents in the overwhelmingly Conservative region. He is already a minor celebrity from his weekly newspaper column and appearances on a current-events television program, and is well-known for his rumpled suits, unruly peroxide-blond hair and clever repartee. To voters, it did not seem to matter that he was born, raised, educated, and spent all of his working life in places such as New York, Somerset, Eton, Oxford and London.

A columnist for the Daily Telegraph and an editor of The Spectator magazine, Johnson, 36, moved here at the request of local Conservative leaders two months ago, leaving his wife and four young children behind in London.

Andrea Gerlin, 2001