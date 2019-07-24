On Wednesday, Boris Johnson began his term as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Here, a look back at how the Inquirer has covered his rise to power.
While working as a reporter in the Inquirer’s London bureau in 2001, Andrea Gerlin wrote about Johnson’s first election.
In 2016, world affairs columnist Trudy Rubin wrote from Germany about Johnson, calling him “a cautionary tale for the U.S.” and a “Donald Trump clone” when he dropped his bid to become prime minister.
Three years later, following the resignation of Kim Darroch, Rubin again compared Johnson to Trump, highlight how his popularity reflects the similar fraying of two great democracies on either side of the pond.