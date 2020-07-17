To be a Black woman in a leadership position at the City of Philadelphia is frustrating on a good day, traumatic on a bad one. This isn’t to say it can’t be done. During my brief time with the Mayor’s Office, I worked with some tremendous Black women at the Commissioner, Deputy, and Director levels. But the Black women who filled these roles in the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity while I was Deputy there are gone. Gone from that agency, and all but one gone from city government. During our time working for the city, I, with my fellow Black women colleagues, cried tears of rage as we were forced to navigate gaslighting and silencing baked into the workplace culture. One former boss told me that 33% of the job was putting up with “the bulls--t” and that if I didn’t like it, I was free to leave. I did.