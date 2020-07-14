Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Tuesday that he is stepping down from the top nonelected post in city government to spend more time with his family and to allow for new leadership to address the reforms the city plans to tackle following the protests of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“As Philadelphia shapes its future, our city must face the demons of inequity, poverty, and racism. All voices must be heard — the status quo is no longer acceptable,” Abernathy said in his first public comments since news of his resignation broke Monday night. “Progress will not be possible until everyone understands the meaning of Black Lives Matter. To truly tackle these demands, different voices are required at every level of government.”
- Philly Managing Director Brian Abernathy to resign following criticism of city response to protests
- Brian Abernathy is one of the most powerful people in Philly. Coronavirus and protests put him in the spotlight.
- Kenney, police say tear gas was used as ‘last resort’ on protesters; others question tactics and call for reform
Abernathy’s last day will be Sept. 4, less than two years after Kenney elevated him to managing director in January 2019. In that role, Abernathy essentially serves as the city’s chief operating officer, overseeing the heads of city agencies, including the Police Department, and reporting back to the mayor.
Although significant decisions about policy and management are ultimately made by Kenney, the mayor’s hands-off management style has given Abernathy wide latitude to shape city government during his tenure, and he has frequently appeared alongside Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw while addressing police-related issues including gun violence and the department’s handling of the protests.
He was also heavily involved last year in the secretive four-month search process that led to the hiring of Outlaw, saying the former Portland, Ore., police chief was chosen out of a field of 31 candidates, including 18 from within the Philadelphia department.
“I’ve worked closely with many public servants throughout my career, and few match Brian’s level of integrity and commitment to making our city better,” Kenney said in a statement. “I particularly thank him for his tireless dedication while managing multiple unprecedented crises in the past four months.”
The statements did not indicate whether Abernathy decided to resign of his own accord just 18 months after becoming managing director or whether Kenney asked him to step down. Both men recently denied that Abernathy may be on his way out.
Protesters of police brutality have focused on Abernathy, who has been one of the more visible members of the administration since taking a leading role in the city’s public response to the coronavirus pandemic. Three weeks ago, demonstrators shut down the lobby of the Municipal Services Building, where he works, and called for his resignation.
In internal debates, Abernathy was one of the more moderate voices on Kenney’s team, often siding with the Police Department at moments when more progressive members of the administration wanted to be push a more aggressive reform agenda.
Soon after Kenney took office, for instance, Abernathy, who at the time held the No. 2 job in the Managing Director’s office, argued that the mayor should abandon his campaign promise to end stop-and-frisk policing, siding with then-Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Kenney has not ended the practice, which critics say makes it easier for officers to illegally stop and search Black and Latino residents.
That dynamic made Abernathy an odd fit at a moment when the city was focusing on challenging the ways the Police Department does business.
Two weeks ago, Kenney denied rumors that he was considering asking Abernathy to resign, saying whisper campaigns in City Hall are often started by people with grudges.
“A lot of commentary that is told behind the scenes or not for attribution or unnamed — you have to look at where it’s coming from and what the motivation of that person might be,” Kenney told The Inquirer then. “I’m happy with our management team.”
Abernathy also said at that time that he did not expect to get pushed out of the administration anytime soon. “No, not immediately,” he said when asked if he was leaving his current post in the near future.
Abernathy said then that, despite rumors of discord between him and the mayor following the criticism of the city’s handling of the protests, his relationship with the mayor hadn’t changed.
“Oh, it’s fine. I would say, how’s anyone’s relationship with the mayor?” Abernathy said. “I’ve known Jim a long time. I know his moods. I know his personality pretty well. This has been really hard for all of us, and we’ve all had pretty s—ty days at times.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.