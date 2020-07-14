“When communities in every neighborhood in this city called to defund the police, we were demanding an end to incremental reforms that increase the power and presence of racist policing in our neighborhoods, to defund policing in all its forms, and to invest, instead, in the services that truly keep us safe,” said Bryan Mercer, executive director of the Movement Alliance Project. “Abernathy’s resignation shows that the administration may be beginning to have an interest in real action to deal with police violence and advance public safety.”