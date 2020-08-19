No class of applicants has ever studied or taken the test under circumstances like these. As a new dad, I will take the online test from home while my five-month-old daughter cries from the next room. Since the bar examiners scheduled the test during the school week, other parents taking the test will be tending to their school-age children whose classes have moved online. Childcare options are slim to none, unless we want to gamble with our children’s lives.