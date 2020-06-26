As we prepare for the 2020-21 academic year, the OSS is currently reviewing and making necessary operational changes that will revamp the culture of discipline in schools, and ensure our practices and protocols align with the values of the community and show respect for our students. It is important for all us to take into account that although the majority of a school safety officer’s work occurs within school walls, the OSS has a duty to protect students, staff, and administrators from internal and external threats. This is a daily challenge, and as we reimagine the office, we must keep this critical and essential safety role in mind.