Some part of this problem is inherent in the superficial nature of local television news because so much is based on appearances. It allows executives to get away with assessments or calls that would never fly in other industries. In television news, executives make judgments on a “talent’s” looks. If the boss has a racial bias then that is the lens through which they see the candidate. It gives them license, under the guise of “chemistry,” to say “I don’t like her face.” That was the comment Dunn allegedly made about a former CBS3 Black anchorwoman. Or the bias that can exist in the common practice of “maintaining a balance” when putting together anchor teams. That was shown when, as reported in the Times article, Dunn felt comfortable saying “there was too much diversity” on the CBS3 anchor desk when both co-anchors were Black.