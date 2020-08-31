And sometimes I need the reminder, because over the years, I’m not afraid to say, sometimes the world can make you forget such a thing. In a world that is constantly whitewashed, it was inspiring to see people in the film who looked like me portrayed in a positive light. To see Black people portrayed as saviors and defenders of what is rightly theirs is a wonderful thing. It’s something that I have been heartened to witness this summer while watching the peaceful protests throughout the city and world in the name of racial equality.