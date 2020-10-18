It took a very long time, but actual justice did prevail over the course of the 1970s. Not only were the wrongful convictions of five of the Chicago 7 thrown out by a federal appeals court, but some of government leaders of an illegal FBI bugging and break-in campaign known as COINTELPRO — including the bureau’s deputy chief Mark Felt, later famous as Watergate’s “Deep Throat” — were later charged criminally. Indeed, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein have noted that the scandal that toppled Nixon and sent John Mitchell to prison happened because of their paranoia over the Vietnam protest movement. You probably know that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, but apparently Trump and his “John Mitchell” — AG William Barr — are unaware.