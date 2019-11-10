While ORR facilities will argue they are shelters, we know they are not. Young people cannot leave these facilities and if they attempt to reunite themselves with their families, local police are called. Police dogs have chased them through the neighborhoods. Most of these children have families here in the U.S., but the process for these families to get their children out of custody is complicated and many have had their information shared with ICE, leading to home raids and the chilling effect of more sponsors coming forward. This means these young people can spend months or even years detained and their 18th birthday can be turned over to ICE and entered into deportation proceedings.