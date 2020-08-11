Contrast this with average earnings in the state’s smaller—and shrinking—metro regions. In areas like Lancaster and Scranton, each with populations of just over half a million, workers with four-year degrees see earnings that are just 36% and 27% higher than those with two-year degrees, respectively. While bachelor’s degree holders here see a lackluster return on that investment, earnings opportunities for associate degree holders remain strong. For example, two-year degree holders in Scranton see earnings premiums of 21% over those with just a high school diploma, higher than the national average of 17%. This could be attributable, in part, to the region’s strong manufacturing, transportation, and fracking industries that have been boosted by their proximity to the Marcellus Shale formation. These findings mirror a national pattern whereby the smaller the metro area, the lower the earnings premiums for a bachelor’s degree.