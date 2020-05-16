As many industries and states — including Pennsylvania — begin discussions on how best to re-open and ensure safety, organized labor in the construction industry has worked from the start with industry partners to implement concrete health and safety measures on our work sites. We require all workers to wear hardhats and masks at all times and maintain six feet of distance between each other. We limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer and prohibit any tool sharing, while also managing the flow of workers in and out of our sites by staggering shifts and requiring they arrive and leave separately. As a result, we have dramatically increased our influence in determining how job sites are run now as well as during the post-COVID-19 world.