When construction resumes in Philadelphia on Friday, no work can occur in units that are occupied, and all work is limited to specific hours during the week, except for emergency repairs, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Wednesday.
Kenney issued an executive order mandating that authorized construction work occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and limiting the number of workers on a site based on its type and square footage. The Philadelphia Board of Health also is considering increasing fines for work that violates the order, Kenney said.
The order allows projects with construction permits as of March 20 to continue, except for demolition of an attached structure, projects that require the support of an existing shared wall, and foundation work.
Gov. Tom Wolf said last week that he would allow all construction throughout Pennsylvania to restart on Friday as long as sites adhere to certain safety guidelines, which include social distancing when possible, hand-washing stations, and face coverings.
But local governments can impose additional rules for the reopening of construction sites within their borders.
Half the construction in Pennsylvania happens in Philadelphia, according to the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia.
“I’m confident that the resumption of construction activity in Philadelphia will prove to be a much-needed boost to economic activity in the city. I’m equally confident that everyone involved will be vigilant about adhering to these safe procedures and protocols as this work resumes,” Kenney said. “This is just a first step, but an important first step, as we attempt to restart the economy while still doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
No more than four workers are permitted on site per dwelling unit at one- and two-family residences. No work is allowed in common areas of multifamily buildings. For commercial sites, no more than four workers are permitted in enclosed sites of fewer than 2,000 square feet. An additional worker is allowed for each additional 500 square feet.
The city will not issue a permit to any project requesting a zoning code variance until further notice, and the city will handle all permitting online.
Philly311 is handling complaints of possible violations of Kenney’s order.
Dan Durden, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, lamented the possibility of confusion if municipalities create different standards for reopening construction sites. And he said local governments could keep sites shuttered if they don’t support them even though Wolf is allowing them.
Local officials will likely have different opinions on whether and how to reopen construction depending on whether they are in urban, suburban, or rural areas, said Ernie Holling, executive director of the Chester County Association of Township Officials.
Rick Schuettler, executive director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, agreed that local standards across the commonwealth will be “a bit of a mixed bag.” Some will follow the governor’s guidance and some will enact stricter rules, all with the goal of protecting the public.
"There is a concern you’re putting employees out there and in the midst of all this,” Schuettler said, citing workers such as inspectors.
Municipal officials have said they want more guidance from the governor’s office about how to proceed, he said.
Durden, of the builders association, also said the governor’s guidance isn’t clear enough about what members can and can’t do on job sites, including staffing guidelines based on the type of project. Builders don’t know whether they should schedule subcontractors to come to sites or whether they should have their equipment and building materials ready for Friday, given their uncertainty.
“The guidance reflects little understanding of residential construction or the needs of home buyers,” Durden said in a statement. "Unless the administration provides more direction, it is likely that very little residential construction will actually resume.”
And indoor staffing limitations will delay projects that can restart by months, he said.
Denise Hotz, executive director of the Chester and Delaware County chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, is advising members not to start work Friday unless they know they’re ready and have the protective equipment and procedures they need to follow safety guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“First [members] were extremely excited about Pennsylvania opening up. There were cheers and everybody was saying, ‘Thank God,’” Hotz said. "Then, fear set in.”
On Thursday, members will join a chapter-sponsored Zoom call with lawyer Craig Fleischmann, based in Montgomery County, to ask questions about their liabilities and how to safely and legally move forward in “uncharted waters,” she said.
For example, companies may want to document how they are following protocols, such as writing down how many workers enter a site, what types of safety gear they are wearing, and when they wash their hands.
Hotz said her members plan to follow the governor’s guidance unless they hear differently from their local municipalities.