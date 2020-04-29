Out of the darkness of COVID-19 has come some light: a renewed appreciation for workers and a dedication to their safety unlike anything many of us have seen in our lifetime. Virus or no virus, this is how workers deserve to be treated. Through the evolution of Workers’ International Day, from first fighting for an eight-hour work day to now fighting for protections against COVID-19, the day has always been about improving the workplace for today and tomorrow’s workforce. Philadelphia’s laborers are optimistic about rebuilding Pennsylvania in the way that we know best: building.