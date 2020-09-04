Contact tracing is one of the most important tools we have against the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., with a population over 300 million, it’s hard to fathom that our individual actions make a difference. But we cannot effectively contact trace without the public’s engagement. We treat every call as an opportunity to break the chain of transmission, and we need the public to treat each call as such too. We want contact tracing to be something that is done with you, not to you. Engaging in contact tracing is just as important as staying home, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a mask.