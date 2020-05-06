All of this makes me feel deep fear. I fear that I will lose loved ones, or know people who will die. I have started to hear about friends of friends and cousins who are getting sick. I know that I will lose someone close to me, seeing the alarming rate at which black people are being affected by COVID. I worry that COVID will drastically reduce the size of our communities. I am concerned about what measures are being taken to find a vaccine, a worry I know other black people share due to our history with the Tuskegee educational experiment — when black men were purposefully and unknowingly infected with syphilis to have their health tracked for over 40 years.