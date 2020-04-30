Where is our collective anger? It is entwined with our helplessness and silence. Anger is a vital engine for mobilization. It can be scary, and easily gets turned inward or directed at the wrong target. Now is the time to aim it squarely where it belongs: at the health-care administrators and public officials failing our frontline workers. The health-care worker should never end up in this spot. Even when I accidentally stuck myself with a dirty needle from an infected patient in 1987 — and had to wait six months for a negative HIV test — I never felt as abandoned as our clinicians are now, and I never wanted to be anywhere else.