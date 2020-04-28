And make no mistake. The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds fly warplanes. Perhaps at another time that would be a fitting tribute to American ingenuity and fight. Maybe in another place the resources necessary to fly those planes would be well-spent. But let me be clear. Our healthcare workers need PPE, more testing kits, and ventilators for their patients. They need every resource available to help them save lives in our community. They need a president who will use his power to supply these things.