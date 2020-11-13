So, as we think about hosting our Thanksgiving and Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, and other holiday events, I implore you to reconsider and hold off your gatherings until the virus is contained. This means waiting for a vaccine—and please take it when available—continuing to wash your hands frequently, and wearing masks until new cases and hospitalizations rates are very low. I have cancelled my own family Thanksgiving which I have been hosting for over 20 years. I know this is hard but think of all of the healthcare personnel, especially nurses, who have been dealing with this since March. They are exhausted. We are losing irreplaceable resources that we as a country cannot afford to do without. We must remain vigilant.