We also must take all steps that we can to fight hunger to help workers who have been laid off or who have lost hours due to the crisis. Congress can do that by increasing SNAP benefits by 15%, both to help families hurting now and to boost the economy. SNAP is a great economic stimulus because it is spent right away on food, generating more economic activity that will benefit us all. Congress should also raise the minimum benefit amount from $16 to $30 per month, a policy that would especially help seniors and people with disabilities, who are most likely to receive the minimum benefit.