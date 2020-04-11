For example, in Judaism, there is a prayer that is supposed to be said after a person has died and repeated regularly for at least a month after the death called the Mourner’s Kaddish. In order to say it, you need a minyan of 10 people. With social distancing, you can’t get those 10 people in a room. Can you make a minyan over Zoom? Another example is how Catholics do wakes, where praying for the deceased brings the community together. Rituals like this, before COVID, forced people to come together – even when they might want to do nothing but stay home right and be in their grief. That coming together can be a really important thing.