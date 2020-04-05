My family went into overdrive — and this is where I’m luckiest. When talk of the ICU and ventilator started, my sisters desperately tried to transfer me to the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, which has a coronavirus team. However, the two hospitals refused because they said my care plan wouldn’t change with the move. My husband remained calm and FaceTimed me by the hour, calming me when I was the most frightened and in pain. My daughters, brother-in-law, and niece delivered toiletries, food, an iPad, and other necessities to the hospital. My younger daughter, Caitlin, baked my favorite cake.