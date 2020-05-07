Last year, our city launched an anti-violence initiative called the Philadelphia Roadmap to Safer Communities. Until then, it hadn’t seemed there was much we could do. Even the most tragic shootings hadn’t moved the needle on gun control laws. During the day, I would counsel children who had been shot, children who refused to leave homes for fear of being shot, and children whose fathers, brothers and best friends had been shot. In the evening, I would read about another failed attempt at gun control. Universal background checks, Red Flag laws, statutes that could allow us to ban guns in parks and playgrounds. None of them would pass.