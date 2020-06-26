The city, and the nation, also failed in collecting adequate data early on when it comes to racial demographics and the disease. The numbers that we see now may grossly underrepresent the full degree of the impact and devastation COVID-19 has had on the Black community. It has long been understood Black-led nonprofit organizations fall behind in funding and are “less trusted,” while at the same time science shows that organizations led by those most affected by a particular disease or circumstance are more likely to reach the affected community.