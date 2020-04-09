Closing the racial gap in kidney transplants

For years, African American adults received kidney transplants at a rate well below that of white patients — even though their need was far greater.

The agency in charge of distributing organs, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), believed that organ recipients and donors needed to be both a tissue and blood match. And conventional wisdom went that without enough minority donors, there could never be enough matches to save those in need.

Jerry McCauley, chief of nephrology and head of transplant services at Jefferson Health, had a different perspective. Skin color, he likes to say, has nothing to do with what’s inside. And that, he posited, extends to organ matching.

So he and a team of doctors who advise UNOS on minority affairs helped prove there was no benefit in tissue-matched organs. Over several years, they rewrote the rules to eliminate that requirement.

Now, minority patients get their fair share of kidneys, with the program standing as a rare victory in the fight against race-based inequalities.

“When we talk about health-care disparities, it sounds very huge and semi-scientific, but the reality is, people are dying,” McCauley said. “It’s not just an academic, cold, calculated, medical way of looking at things. Individual people in large numbers are dying.”