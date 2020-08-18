Before 2020, I regularly worked odd hours, despite my partner’s insistence that I stop staying so late. I was doing it for the science, I would tell her enthusiastically. And besides, although I appreciated my partner’s concerns, I had never felt unsafe on my 30-minute walk to the lab. I’ve always acknowledged her different perspective as a young woman living in the city, but I also never really understood it. Now, because of the racist dialogue surrounding COVID-19, 2020 is the first time that I’ve become acutely conscious that my appearance may put me in danger. I never would have imagined a world where somebody might try to stab me just because of how I look, like the hate crime against an Asian-American family in Texas in March.