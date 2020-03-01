I’ve grown up and moved away from my hometown and become a TV news anchor and reporter in a major city. I have often assumed people now see in me the face of a journalist whom they invite into their living rooms every night. I have hoped they see the face of a valued community member. But even today, that is not always the case. Those of you who follow me on social media might remember my viral video response to a woman who yelled, “This is America” at me on a Philadelphia street. Apparently accomplishment is no match against ignorance.