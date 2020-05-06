Yes, it is time to safely reopen our society. A primary purpose of closing down our society has to expand hospital capacity in the face of this deadly scourge, and allow testing to catch up to the reality on the ground; we cannot encase ourselves in the ground for the next two years until this virus disappears, as some Nanny-Staters have begun to insist. One must imagine that those people have not been impacted economically yet, and are happily ordering in and staying home at their very same income level as before the pandemic hit.