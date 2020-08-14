Too often, the secondary bacterial infections that exploit those who are already ill are resistant to our existing arsenal of antibiotics. These “superbugs” — the result of antimicrobial resistance, or AMR — are a mounting threat to everyone. As a United Nations panel reported last year, “drug-resistant diseases already cause at least 700,000 deaths globally a year.” Unless we develop new and more potent antibiotics, that figure could increase to 10 million a year worldwide by 2050.