For others who are not sick enough to be in the hospital, access to routine care is severely limited. While telemedicine has exploded in this vacuum, a doctor still can’t press on your abdomen (or put her hand on your shoulder), and diagnoses are being missed. Patients who need an office-based evaluation of serious conditions are faced with delays, risking deterioration, complications, and death. We will never know how many patients with stroke or heart attack symptoms avoided seeking medical care for fear of contracting coronavirus in the hospital; and a tragic few have waited too long. As unemployment rises, fewer patients will be able to afford co-pays and medications, and many will lose their insurance coverage altogether. Even after restrictions are lifted, there will be a tremendous backlog in “routine” care, which will lead to long delays for all.