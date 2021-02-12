The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone’s mental health. By June 2020, the CDC reported that 40% of adults were struggling with their mental health and substance use — and that’s on top of the already high statistics from recent years past. Pennsylvania follows guidelines from the CDC that outline which underlying medical conditions increase the likely severity of COVID-19 and death. There’s no mention of people with suicidal tendencies, or mental or behavioral health disorders on the list of vaccine eligibility. Yet a CDC report summarized that a “public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic should increase intervention and prevention efforts to address associated mental health conditions.” This contradiction is frustrating as it makes for confusing directions for how the Commonwealth is approaching support for the mental health of its residents.