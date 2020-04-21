Given Ted’s asthma and diabetes, I am terrified of COVID-19, and I am distraught that other families might not be able to be with their loved one during an ICU stay. The ICU changed what we talk about. We have discussed how high Ted’s temperature needs to be before we go to the ER if he has COVID-19. While we still do not have wills or health care power of attorneys, we have talked about not wanting intubation.