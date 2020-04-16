Yet, the frontlines right now are defined by contradictions. While it brings unrelenting responsibility, it also gives me merciful permission to leave social isolation. I escape my house to work side by side with people of unparalleled skill and work ethic. I can take a break from my apparent incompetence in homeschooling my children, to stretch out in the realm of my expertise. We break the six-foot distance; we know we can rely on each other to take the strongest precautions possible. I get human contact with other people, whether it’s my gloved hand on a shoulder while I listen to someone’s lungs or the in-person discussion of concerns and fears.