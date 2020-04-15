If you want to see the other front line in the battle against this virus, spend a few hours volunteering your time — making sure, it should go without saying, that you are doing more good than harm amid social distancing. Venture outside only if you will be helping people who should not be outside themselves, and who will be vulnerable to the virus without your efforts. Do not go outside if you’re feeling any hint of sickness, and be exceedingly careful about washing hands, wearing gloves, and sanitizing surfaces if you do decide to volunteer.