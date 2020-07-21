I believe that these new guidelines are a result of the actions of a few bad apples. Many bars are still violating the rules and allowing people in without masks, not properly social distancing, etc. Why can’t the city fine them and take away their licenses? If they can send agents to my bar multiple times, then they should be able to send them to those establishments as well. When I inquired about this, I was told that it’s on me to call 311 and report them. So, not only do I have to police my guests, but I’m also supposed to police other bar owners as well?