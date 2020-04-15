U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that seeking testing and treatment for COVID-19 will not affect public charge status, a policy that allows the U.S. to deny entry to migrants deemed likely to use public resources. But roadblocks persist. On March 19, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ordered Pennsylvania courts to close, which halts hearings for detainees living in unsafe conditions. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 in states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Louisiana, and Florida. One jail in Chicago can be linked to at least 353 cases, and prisons across the U.S. can be linked to at least 1,324 cases.