“It’s very disconcerting,” said Philadelphia immigration attorney Matthew Archambeault, who last week found himself in a crowded Newark immigration court. “On a personal level, I don’t want to get sick. I have an elderly mother-in-law at home, I don’t want her to get sick. I come back to my staff here [at the law firm]. … There’s supposed to be social distancing. It seems an easy fix to suspend immigration court for the time being.”