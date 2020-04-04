A 31-year-old Mexican man has become the first migrant to test positive for COVID-19 at an ICE detention center in Pennsylvania, officials said Saturday.
The man, held at the Pike County Correctional Facility, in the far northeastern part of the state, has been quarantined and is receiving care, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Philadelphia. Those who had contact with him have been grouped together and are being monitored for symptoms.
ICE officials said they expected to release more information on the situation soon, but would have no additional comment.
In Pennsylvania, undocumented migrants awaiting hearings are confined in Clinton County, Pike County, York County, and Berks County, the latter one of the nation’s three centers for families. The York Daily Record reported Saturday that another ICE immigration detainee, held at the York County Prison, also had tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving medical care there.
Members of the Shut Down Berks Coalition staged a “honk in” as they drove past Gov. Tom Wolf’s home Saturday, demanding that he issue an Emergency Removal Order to empty Berks of its current five families.
Department of Human Services spokesperson Ali Fogarty said the Wolf administration’s position on Berks "remains that the federal government should cease operations of this facility. We have already stated that the Wolf administration cannot unilaterally shut down this facility without immediate threat to health and safety.”
An emergency removal order would not free the detained families from federal custody, she said, adding that all DHS-licensed facilities have been instructed to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Health Department guidelines.
On Tuesday a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl and her father left the Berks detention center after a judge ruled that parents in custody should have the same rights as their children, that is, release whenever possible.
“There is absolutely no good-faith argument for continuing to detain people in these COVID-19 incubators,” Philadelphia immigration attorney Juliette Gomez said Saturday, noting the easy availability of alternatives.
She questioned: When and why did ICE test the man at Pike who turned up positive? What symptoms are considered as reasons to test?
“Nothing that ICE is doing appears to be done in good faith,” Gomez said. “It’s all being done to obfuscate facts while proceeding with their no-mercy agenda.”
Immigration advocates and attorneys have argued for weeks that detention centers are ripe for outbreaks, and that the people confined there — few of whom have been convicted of criminal offenses — must be released to family members in the community for their safety.
Also at risk, attorneys say, are the staff members who work inside, and who could unknowingly carry the virus home to their families.